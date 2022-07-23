A pilot surprised his parents when he called them to his cockpit and flew them home to Rajasthan.
A video of the pilot receiving his mother and giving her a sneak peek of the cockpit has now gone viral.
Kamal Kumar, the captain, uploaded the video on Instagram., It has notched more than 2 million views and 1.16 lakh likes.
The video also has images of the pilot sitting with his family members inside the cockpit.
“I had been waiting for this since I started flying and finally I got an opportunity to fly them back home to Jaipur. It’s such a feeling,” the pilot wrote this caption.
“Still remember the day mum sat on my seat post-flight. Amazing stuff “ wrote a user.
“Omgg mashallah mashallah wot a feeling that would be damn proud of u my boy mashallah, “ wrote another