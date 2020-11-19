JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail

Lahore : An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursdays sentenced chief of Jama’at-ud-Da’wah, Hafiz Saeed to 10 years and six months imprisonment.

According to the details, ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta also imposed a Rs110,000 fine and ordered the confiscation of Hafiz Saeed’s properties.

The court also awarded six-month imprisonment to Hafiz Abdur Rahman Makki whereas Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Aziz were awarded jail terms of 10 years and six months.

This was the fourth case in which the verdict was announced against Hafiz Saeed. In 2019, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had registered the cases against the convicts under Section 11-N of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Leave this field empty if you're human: