Journalist’s demise: Condolences pour in; Scribes, politicians, doctors, ors offer tributes

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condoled the untimely demise of ‘Greater Kashmir’ journalist Mudasir Ali who passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

In his message, the Lt Governor said, ” Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of young journalist Mudasir Ali. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues.”

Condolences are pouring in from media fraternity, politicians, and other civil society members who are shocked to hear about the demise of the senior journalist.

Doctors Association Kashmir(DAK) too offered its condolences over Mudasir Ali’s demise.

President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik, while expressing deep shock said, “Mudasir Ali was a senior journalist who upheld the ethics of journalism was presently working with English daily, Greater Kashmir died of cardiac arrest which has left everyone of us in shock”.

Dr Masood Rashid, Senior executive member, DAK said, “Mudasir was a friend who always greeted people with his smiling face and its unbelievable to hear that he is no more with us”.

He said that the frequency of sudden deaths among young people has increased markedly amid ongoing pandemic, and a comprehensive research is very important to delineate whether these deaths are directly or indirectly related Covid 19.

“DAK prays for the departed soul and his family to bear this irreparable loss,” the Association said in a statement.

PDP Chairperson and former J&K Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences on Twitter.

“Saddened to know of Mudasir Ali’s sudden demise. Have known him for years & he was a great person. Still find it hard to believe. May Allah give strength to his family to bear this loss,” she tweeted.

Her party also tweeted its condolences on its official handle.

“Shocked to hear about sudden & tragic death of Mudassir Ali, a young Kashmiri journalist working with @GreaterKashmir & @thewire_in, who passed away due to cardiac arrest this morning. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” PDP tweeted.

NC vice president and former J&K CM, Omar Abdullah to extended his condolences over the untimely demise of the senior journalist who was long associated with ‘Greater Kashmir’ and was also a regular contributor to ‘The Wire’.

“It was a terrible shock to hear of the untimely death of Mudassir Ali. He had a bright career as a journalist ahead of him & the fact that he died so young makes his passing even more difficult to comprehend. May Allah grant him Jannat & his family strength at the difficult time,” Omar tweeted.

He added: “I’ve been interviewed by Mudassir a number of times & tried to dodge his tough questions at numerous press conferences. He was a tenacious reporter, always polite but never easy to fob off. He will be sorely missed. God speed Mudassir.”

A resident of Charar-e-Sharief, Budgam, Mudasir, who was in his mid-30s, was working with ‘Greater Kashmir’ for many years now.

Reports said that Mudasir complained of pain in his chest and was driven to a hospital in Srinagar at around 2 am on Friday, however, he had passes away before making it to the hospital.

His brother, Jehangir Ali, who is also a journalist, shared the shocking news on social media

National Conference too extended its condolences on behalf of Farooq, Omar, and the party.

“Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Vice President @OmarAbdullah, party leaders express grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of senior journalist Mudassir Ali of @GreaterKashmir. The leaders prayed for strength to bereaved family to bear the loss and peace to departed,” JKNC tweeted.

Siddharth Varadrajan, the founding editor of The Wire, for whom Mudasir contributed, tweeted:

“Mudasir was an outstanding journalist who reported for @thewire_in from J&K from 2016. Diligent, resourceful and meticulous in his work, his death last night of a heart attack is a huge loss for everyone he touched in his short life. Rest in peace, Dear Mudasir, rest in peace,” Varadrajan tweeted.

Senior journalist Yusuf Jameel shared his thoughts on the sad demise and offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

“Shocking and sad. Mudasir Ali, a young buddy and a promising member of our tribe associated with @GreaterKashmir is reported to have passed away after suffering massive cardiac arrest this morning. Rest in eternal peace, dear,” he tweeted.

