An Information Technology (IT) company in Tamil Nadu has come up with a unique scheme to prevent employees from leaving the company

Sri Mookambika Infosolutions has started matchmaking services for ITS employees as part of the retention plan. The company has also announced special increments for employees who would be benefitted from the scheme.

SMI or Sri Mookambika Infosolutions offers a special appraisal scheme to its employees along with help in finding a spouse Times of India reported.

Founded in Sivakasi in 2006 and based out of Madurai since 2010, SMI has had a special marriage increment in its employee policy from day one, founder and CEO MP Selvaganesh told TOI. The free matchmaking service to help employees get married was brought on later.

The company, which earns nearly Rs 100 crore in revenue, has around 750 people on its payroll. It has been successful in attracting and retaining talent despite being in a Tier-2 city compares to most other tech firms in the state that choose Chennai as their base.

The company reportedly gives two hikes to its employees each year to the tune of 6-8 percent. Above this, the matchmaking service is offered with many of the employees coming from villages and not being able to find the right person for marriage. This is where SMI comes into the picture with its out-of-the-box retention strategy.