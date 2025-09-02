Jmu-Sgr NH, Sinthan Road Closed Amid Heavy Rains, Mughal/SSG Road Open

Srinagar, Sep 2: Traffic authorities on Tuesday morning informed that vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained suspended due to heavy rains, while Sinthan Top road also continues to stay closed.

Traffic Officials said, traffic is moving normally on Mughal Road and SSG Road.

However, due to heavy rains, on NH-44, vehicular movement could not be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Sinthan road is also closed, they said.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid NH-44 until further updates, officials said. (KNC)