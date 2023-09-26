SRINAGAR: The Jammu & Kashmir Government, on Tuesday, ousted a councilor of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) due to the misuse of her official authority.

The Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) has issued an order for the removal of Jyoti Devi, a councilor of the Jammu Municipal Corporation, who was apprehended by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigators in the act of accepting a Rs 1000 bribe.

“Thus, in accordance with the authority vested by section 34(I) (b) of The Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, the government promptly revokes Jyoti Yadav, councilor of ward No 53, from her position on the basis of her official authority abuse,” states an order issued by the H&UDD.

This marks the second such action taken within the past two years.

Previously, they had removed the President of the Municipal Committee, Awantipora, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, for misusing his official powers.

(With inputs from KNO)