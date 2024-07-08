JKTPO empowers local entrepreneurs through e-commerce onboarding drives

KULGAM/ KATHUA, JULY 8: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) continues to bolster economic growth in the region with successful conduct of e-commerce onboarding drives in Kulgam and Kathua.

These initiatives, organized in collaboration with district administrations and e-commerce players, aim to promote local products and educate entrepreneurs on the benefits of selling online, expanding their reach globally.

In Kulgam, held at DC office, the event saw active participation from over 200 entrepreneurs, including women entrepreneurs, retailers, artisans, exporters, growers and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs). The drive facilitated onboarding process for 50 participants on the spot, with the remainder initiating the registration process.

The sessions led by industry experts highlighted the advantages of e-commerce platforms, underscoring JKTPO’s commitment towards supporting local exporters and enhancing market access.

Dr. Bashir Ahmad Lone, General Manager of District Industries Centre Kulgam, emphasized the pivotal role of digital commerce in business growth, citing the benefits of joining e-commerce networks. The event featured informative presentations on platforms like GeM and insights into GST compliance by Maqbool Shah and Gulzar Ahmad Mir, respectively.In Kathua, hosted at the Ghatti Industrial Area, the event was attended by 80 participants including representatives from Handicrafts & Handlooms (H&H), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), FPOs and manufacturers.GM DIC Kathua, Prem Singh, alongside representatives from GeM, ONDC and JKTPO, facilitated discussions on e-commerce integration strategies. Thirty participants were successfully onboarded, contributing to the region’s economic diversification efforts.

Both events underscored JKTPO’s commitment towards fostering a conducive environment for local entrepreneurs to thrive in the global e-commerce landscape. Future initiatives will continue to endorse e-commerce onboarding across districts, reinforcing socio-economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir.