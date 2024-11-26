JKSSB Releases Admit Cards for Jammu and Kashmir Constable Recruitment Exam

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), has released the admit cards for the constable recruitment exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the board to download the admit cards. The cards are hosted on the official website jkssb.nic.in

Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth to access the admit cards. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 1, 8, and 22, 2024.

The written examination will comprise of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The evaluation of candidates will include a written test, a physical standard test, and a physical endurance test. Candidates who qualify the written exam will be eligible for physical fitness. Those who pass the physical fitness test will have to appear in the Physical Endurance Test. The written exam will cover various sections related to general knowledge, current events, reasoning ability, and basic arithmetic and its medium will be English.

There will be negative markings for each wrong answer to the extent of one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question.

The exam is being held to fill a total of 4,002 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit cards: