The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued the final selection list for the Sub-Inspector positions in the Police Department.

This development comes after a comprehensive evaluation process involving written tests, physical assessments, and document verification.

Initiated through Notification No. 06 of 2021 dated 21.10.2021 and Notice No. SSB/Secy/2021/7926-42 dated 24.11.2021, the recruitment drive attracted a considerable number of applicants for the 1200 available positions.

The allocation includes 600 posts under the Open Merit category and additional slots reserved for different quotas.

The selection procedure encompassed a Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for all 1200 posts, with results disclosed on November 3, 2023 [7057013].

Following this, shortlisted candidates underwent Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Document Verification to ascertain eligibility.

The Selection Committee, taking into account factors such as merit and eligibility, as well as medical reports and other relevant considerations, finalized the list.

The official notification, No. 01-Selection of 2024 dated 8th of January, 2024, was endorsed under No. JKSSB-Scy/26/2023-03(E-7376857).

The undersigned has forwarded the Final Selection List for the advertised posts, Item No. 668, as per Annexure-A to this communication. It’s important to note that 98 posts are reserved for further examination and will be recommended separately in due course.

The Selection List is subject to ongoing legal proceedings and inquiries involving candidates listed. Document verification conducted by the Board confirms the physical possession of Category/Degree certificates, while the genuineness/validity of these documents remains the responsibility of the Indenting Department/Appointing authority.

Candidates selected based on self-declaration/certificates must adhere to the guidelines outlined in Government Order No.1003-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 27.09.2021, submitting their Personal Verification Roll (PVR) within 21 days of release.

For those interested, the Selection List is available on the J&K Services Selection Board website www.ssh.nic.in for cross-verification.

Download Here

