The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has recently unveiled the conclusive selection list for the recruitment of 1200 Sub-Inspectors in the Police Department under the UT Cadre.

This exhaustive process commenced with Notification No. 06 of 2021 issued on October 21, 2021. Initiated by the Home Department, the recruitment garnered indents on July 2, 2021, and November 23, 2021. The advertised positions were distributed across various categories:

OM: 600

SC: 96

ST: 120

OSC: 48

ALC: 48

RBA: 120

PSP: 48

EWS: 120

The selection criteria involved a written test, followed by a Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), with added weightage for NCC Certificate holders.

The Computer-Based Written Test (CBT) occurred between December 7, 2022, and December 20, 2022, across multiple sessions. The Result/Score-sheet was declared on November 3, 2023 (No. JKSSB COEOEXAM(UT)/54/2022-03).

Subsequently, the selection process encompassed the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Document Verification in Jammu and Srinagar. The Selection Committee, per Office Order No. 323-SSB of 2023 dated December 22, 2023, was entrusted with preparing the final selection list.

Among the 1200 advertised posts, 72 were earmarked for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) candidates under Horizontal Reservation, while Persons with Disabilities were ineligible for these positions.

The Provisional Selection List, ratified in the Board’s 251st Meeting on December 29, 2023, underwent scrutiny, allowing for medical examinations and a five-day window for objections from candidates.

Following due considerations of representations concerning document submissions, corrections, and other matters, the Selection Committee finalized the list. This was presented in the 254th Board Meeting on January 8, 2024, and subsequently approved for notification.

Despite the announcement of the Final Selection List, its validity depends on pending OAs/Writ Petitions in competent courts of law. Furthermore, ongoing inquiries concerning candidates on the list could affect their selection status.

Formal recommendations will be separately forwarded to the concerned Indenting Department. It’s important to note that the selection is based on self-declarations/certificates submitted by candidates, with scrutiny possible at any stage. The comprehensive Final Selection List is available in Annexure-A attached to the official notification.

