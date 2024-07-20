Train to Kashmir: World’s highest rail bridge to host first train on August 15

NEW DELHI, July 20: The long wait to witness train running on the world’s highest rail bridge seems to be over as Indian Railways is gearing up to launch the regular service between Reasi and Sangaldan with efforts being undertaken to flag off the much-awaited service on August 15.

The launching of the service, part of the Kashmir rail link project, entails a passenger can travel up to Baramulla in Kashmir from Reasi in Jammu, a significant achievement in the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

A challenging project involving topographically, geologically, and tectonically, the project with long tunnels and the highest bridge is a testimony of Make-in-India.

With the expected commissioning of the 46 km long electrified route, the Railways would cover a total of 255 km out of the 272 km USBRL project leaving just 17 km of route between Katra and Reasi to be completed.

After an extensive inspection of the newly constructed Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest rail bridge, railways successfully conducted a trial run of an 8-coach MEMU train between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi at a speed of 40 kmph last month.

Considered a monumental stride towards the seamless integration of the Kashmir valley with Jammu, the running of trains on the Chenab Bridge aims to provide an alternative and reliable transportation system to Jammu and Kashmir.

The train service is expected to foster social integration by facilitating easier movement of people and goods, thereby promoting cultural exchanges and regional development and boosting economic activities such as tourism and trade.

The ambitious USBRL project aims to link Kashmir with the rest of India, through a 272 km long rail route from Udhampur to Baramulla joining the Valley with the Indian Railways network.

The USBRL Project involves 38 Tunnels (combined length of 119 km), the longest Tunnel (T-49) having a length of 12.75 Km