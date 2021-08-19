JKRLM Tral in collaboration with Sheep Husbandry Deptt organises awareness camp

Tral: JK Rural Livelihoods Mission Tral in collaboration with Department of Sheep Husbandry Tral, Pulwama today organized an awareness camp related to sheep rearing.

The aim of the programme was to help breeders/ SHGs of JK RLM to acquaint themselves with the latest technology and practices in the Sheep husbandry sector.

The programme was organized by Block Programme Manager JK RLM Tral Irfan Bashir.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheep Husbandry Officer Dr Rafiq and Gh Mustafa stressed on breeders to avail the benefits of latest technology used in sheep rearing.

They suggested the breeders make use of latest technology and rear genetically improved cross breeds to start sheep farming as a viable income generating option.

While as Muzaffar Khursheed Lead Bank Manager Pulwama & Director Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) further said that district Pulwama has huge potential in Sheep Husbandry sector owing to the presence of lush green high land pastures and other natural endowments in Tral area.

While as RSETI Pulwama will start off campus skill development courses with regarding to the Fashion designing, Boutique, Dairy farming, Bee keeping etc.