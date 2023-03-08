Pulwama: National Rural Livelihoods Mission Pulwama in association with District hub for Empowerment of Women (Mission Shakti Pulwama) celebrated women’s day at DMMU Pulwama.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was attended by more than 100 Self Help Group members, AWW, officials of NRLM, DHEW and the members who have emerged as role models in different spheres for future generations.

During the programme, the SHG members also highlighted their achievements and success stories. They stressed on the fact that how NRLM has brought positive change in their lives.

Arsheed Ahmad Bhat District Programme manager NRLM Pulwama informed that more than 3000 Self help Groups with more than 25000 women beneficiaries are associated with NRLM at Pulwama.

On the occasion the Ms Mansha Ahad District Mission Coordinator (MS) highlighted the role and importance of women in our society and emphasized on women empowerment.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also complimented members of these SHGs for their success they have achieved by their dedication and will.

On the occasion Mr Yasir Ah District Manager CSC Pulwama highlighted the importance of digitization, Aadhar Seeding, Golden Cards e- Sharam cards and social Security Schemes like PMJJBy & PMSBY.

Ms. Syed Nasreena centre Administrator OSE Pulwama put forth the achievements of the women in all fields of life like entrepreneurship. She added that education has made it possible that the women are working shoulder to shoulder with men and emancipation has been achieved