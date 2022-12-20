Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) Block BK Pora organized three day Eye Care camp for SHG members in collaboration with Directorate of Health Services Kashmir and ONESIGHT EssilorLuxottica Foundation, Bangalore.

On the first day the camp was organized at Dharambugh Kralpora whereas the second and third day eye screening camp will be held at Summerbugh and Chattergam respectively.

This initiative has been taken by Block Mission Management Unit, BK Pora Block for the SHG members associated with JKRLM wherein free screening of eye errors and free of cost Spectacles will be provided to the members. The technical facility for screening the members is provided by CHC Chattergam while the free of cost spectacles for refractive errors will be provided by ONESIGHT EssilorLuxottica Foundation, Bangalore.

On the inaugural Chief Medical Officer Budgam congratulated JKRLM for the efforts being put to spread the awareness on Eye Care and for coordinating with ONESIGHT EssilorLuxottica Foundation, Bangalore for providing free of cost spectacles to the SHG members. She emphasized the need to conduct such camps owing to the fact that vision has direct correspondence to the quality of life and productivity.

Dr Sami Block Medical Officer Chattergam shared his words of encouragement for taking up these kind of initiatives in a collaborative way which prove to be most beneficial for the rural population particularly the rural women who neglect their health concerns. He added that as a department they feel content to move an extra mile for the benefit of the population.

In a statement Block Program Manager BK Pora Madina Bukhari Said that “ Apart from the initiatives focused at Livelihood generation through women, JKRLM takes a multidimensional approach to provide the SHG members with different facilities predominantly spreading the awareness on Health and Hygiene.” She added eye care camp is a step towards addressing the occupational health hazards of women who take up Handicrafts as their means of livelihood. She thanked CMO Budgam, BMO Chattergam, their team members and ONESIGHT EssilorLuxottica Foundation, Banagalore for making it possible to let the eye care services be accessed by the rural women SHG members.