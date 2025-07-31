ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday, August 27, 2025
JKPTCL announces power shutdown in city parts

by Jul. 31, 2025
power

SRINAGAR, JULY 31: According to the Chief Engineer, JKPTCL Kashmir, for Increasing the ground clearance of 132 KV D/C Rawalpora-Bemina Transmission line between Tower location no. 24 to 26 necessitated due to construction of flyover Sanat Nagar  Chowk Srinagar, and in order to carry out stringing of conductor between Tower No. 25X and 25 Y, the power supply to Rawalpora, Sanat Nagar, Hyderpora, Rangreth, Wanbal,  Srinagar Intl.Airport, Air Force, Peerbagh, STC BSF, BEACON, JAKLI, Humhuma and adjoining areas will remain affected from 10.00 AM to 06.00 PM on 04 & 06 August, 2025.