SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) today conducted Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS) Examination- 2021 in one session, both at Jammu and Srinagar.

For the smooth conduct of the examination, the Commission had made elaborate four tier arrangements. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all Examination Centres were sanitized in advance besides candidates were also made to undergo thermal scanning before entering the examination halls.

To avoid any last-minute rush, the candidates were asked to report at the examination venue at least two hours in advance for which wide publicity through print and electronic media was done.

The JKPSC informed that 30,729 candidates were eligible for taking the examination out of which 19370 candidates appeared for the paper. The commission had established 73 Centres in both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies Examination has been designed as two-stage process and today’s examination was the first stage which will be followed by the interview of candidates shortlisted by qualifying today’s paper.

The Chairman, JKPSC thanked the UT Administration and Police Authorities for their cooperation and also complimented the Observers, Magistrates, Supervisors, invigilating and support staff for the smooth and successful conduct of the examination.