JKPCC sets up control room for shelling-affected residents

SRINAGAR, MAY 09: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has established a control room in Srinagar to provide support and assistance to people affected by recent shelling incidents. This initiative, announced by JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra, involves a dedicated team of senior party functionaries and District Congress Committee Presidents who will remain available around the clock to coordinate relief efforts.

The control room has released a list of contact persons who can be reached for help. These include S.S. Channi (9419000784), Nissar Ahmad Mundo (9419006694), Irfan Naqib (9419000470), Dr. Audl Farooq Mir Lasjan (9419001064), Fayaz Ahmad Mir (9596457388), Iqbal Mir (7006704522), Umer Jaan (9906712321), Arshid Ahmad Tantray (9797788558), Mushtaq Tantray (7006002960), Dr. Waleed (8713855555), and Bilal Mir (9906786835).

JKPCC has stated that the control room will work in close coordination with the local administration to ensure timely delivery of aid, including medical assistance, shelter, and other essential services. The party reiterated its commitment to standing by the people in this time of crisis.