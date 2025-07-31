JKEDI hosts ‘Innovate J&K- Dialogue’

SRINAGAR, JULY 31: The Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) on Thursday hosted an engaging dialogue titled “Innovate J&K: Dialogue for a Startup-Driven Future” aiming to bolster the startup landscape of the Union Territory and nurture innovation and entrepreneurial spirit in the region.

The event held at the institute’s Main Campus Sempora, Pampore, witnessed participation from early-stage startups, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and students from the University of Kashmir for an exclusive knowledge-sharing and mentorship opportunity.

Khair Ull Nissa Sheikh, Executive Director of Alson Motors and Principal Advisor at World Trade Centre India Services and Arjimand Hussain Wani, noted Development Economist and International Policy Analyst were the resource persons for the day-long event.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Jahangir, Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department with additional charge of Director, JKEDI, reflected on the region’s long standing tradition of enterprise. He emphasized the growing dynamism of the entrepreneurial sector and the need to adapt with innovation and mindset transformation. “The entrepreneurial spirit is not new to Jammu & Kashmir, it’s rooted in our culture. What we need today is to channelize our existing talent pool to drive innovation and create scalable businesses. We need to channel it towards tech-driven ventures and future-ready business models. There is a lot of potential and we need to work together for this,” he remarked.