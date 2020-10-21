JKCA scam: Farooq again questioned for hours by ED

Srinagar: Two days after he was grilled for seven long hours at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Srinagar regarding the alleged multi-crore J&K Cricket Association Scam (J&KCA), the National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was Thursday summoned again by the ED and questioned for five-long hours.

According to news agency Kashmir News Observer, the ED questioning coincided with Dr Farooq’s 84th birthday. Sources said that the National Conference president reached ED’s Srinagar office at 11 am and he was let go at 4 pm.

On October 19, Farooq was grilled for seven long hours at ED hours. He, however, had stated that he was clear and “let ED do its job and I will do mine.” He had also stated that the resolve for restoration of Article 370 will continue even if he would be hanged.

Sources said that on Wednesday, Farooq had brought his lunch along and he was allowed to take meals. On October 19, the NC chief had stated that he couldn’t have his lunch as there was no time to get the same.

Meanwhile, National Conference passed a resolution strongly condemning the “vindictive/ coercive action” against Farooq. “We resolve that we strongly condemn the vindictive/ coercive action against party president Dr Farooq Abdullah. We stand fully with our leader and his unity mission in J&K. Our resolve to fight for the rights of people of J&K is undeterred by such action,” reads the resolution by NC.

Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar presided over a meeting at party headquarters at Nawa- e- Subha, Srinagar which culminated with the passing of the resolution.