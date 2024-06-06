Suggestions

June 6, 2024

JKBOSE to Announce 12th Standard Results Tomorrow; 10th Results Before June 15

June 6, 2024
JKBOSE 10th result 1

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) is likely to announce the results of annual regular exams of 12th standard on Friday morning.

Top officials of the Board informed that it was trying to announce the results of 12th standard by today evening, but will now be likely announced on tomorrow morning.

About the results of 10th standard, the official said the results will likely be announced before June 15.

