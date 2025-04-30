JKBOSE declares Class 12 Results 

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Wednesday announced results of annual exams of 12th standard with an overall pass percentage of 75 percent.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) girl students have yet again outshined boys.

The official further said that a girl student had bagged the first position in the exams.

BOSE said that the total pass percentage includes 72 percent in boys and 78 percent among girl students.

It also said that a total of 1,033,08 candidates were enrolled for the exams in which 77,311 successfully qualified it. The BOSE however said that 970 students couldn’t qualify the exams—(KNO)