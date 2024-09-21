J&K will defeat separatist forces: Chugh

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 21: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today said that the separatist forces led by the Abdullahs, the Mufits,the Congress and others in the forthcoming Assembly election would be defeated decisively because people in the J&K have seen through their games.

Chugh said Pakistan after Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has exposed the nexus between Pakistan and the NC-Congress alliance people of J&K have woken up to the new threat . Chugh said it not only demonstrated Pakistan’s intention to interfere in the J&K elections but also established that the Abdullahs of the NC and the Gandhi family in the Congress have been taking directions from Pakistan forces to cause disruption and disturbance in J&K.

Demanding an explanation from the Abdullahs and the Gandhi family to clarify their links with the Pakistan ISI, Chugh said it was reprehensible that an anti-national alliance has been dancing to the tunes of Pakistan forces to fool the people of J&K. Chugh said the Modi government has evolved a vision of development and growth for the Union Territory where the anti-national forces would be made to take a back seat.