J&K Waqf chairperson hands over appointment letter to Pahalgam braveheart’s brother

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi Thursday handed over an appointment letter to the brother of Syed Adil Hussain Shah of Pahalgam, who died while fighting terrorists during a terror attack in the Baisaran area on April 22.

Speaking with reporters, Andrabi said that next of kin of Adil has been provided the job letter to honour the sacrifice of the horse ride operator. “His sacrifice will always be remembered,” Andrabi said.

Nazakat Ahmad, who received the appointment letter expressed gratitude while praising his brother for sacrificing his life to save human lives.

26 civilians including Adil Hussain were killed on April 22 after terrorists opened fire at a group of tourists in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam.