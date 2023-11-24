Srinagar: J&K Waqf Board Friday launched an anti-drug abuse programme from various shrines and mosques administered by the Board throughout union territory.

The clerics conveyed a message about the affects of drug addiction urging the people to stand up against this huge challenge.

Under the leadership of Chairperson J&K Waqf Board and Minister of State Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Waqf Board launched out war against Drug Abuse.

During Friday sermons, the extent of druge abuse, causes and its consequences were highlighted by the clerics and doctors during Friday congregations.

J&K Waqf Board and Civil Society Forum Kashmir also resolved to join hands and put up a united front against the challenge posed by drug menace in J&K.

“A sustained campaign has been envisaged and the two organisations have decided to pool the resources and work out a long-term strategy in this direction.”

The Waqf Board Chairperson later thanked the Civil Society Forum for extending their support to this noble cause. She also appealed to all social and religious leaders to join hands against the menace of drug abuse. “Narco-conspiracy from our enemies to destroy our society needs a prioritised sustainable campaign so that we are able to eradicate drugs like we have succeeded in eradicating the gun from our society”, said Dr Andrabi.