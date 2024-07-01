JK Tourism invites T20 World Cup winner Team India to visit J&K

Srinagar, Jun 30: The tourism department has offered T20 World Cup champions – team India – to visit the union territory to continue their celebrations amid breathtaking locations of Jammu and Kashmir.

It is worthwhile to mention that team India has emerged champions on Saturday after defeating South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

Taking to micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Department said: “Congratulations to team India on winning the T20 World Cup 2024. We welcome our champions to visit Jammu and Kashmir to continue the celebrations! It would be an honour to host you in the Crown of Incredible India”.