‘J&K to Tamil Nadu’: MHA, Army to train 600 Civil Defence trainers

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in coordination with the Indian Army, will launch a specialised training programme for 600 Civil Defence master trainers in 12 States and Union Territories to strengthen emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

The three-day training programme is part of the initiative to build a vibrant Civil Defence network equipped with modern systems, technology and skills to address emerging security challenges. The initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on August 15, 2026, regarding the development of a robust Civil Defence network.

In the first phase, 50 master trainers from each participating State/UT will undergo training at designated Indian Army training establishments. The programme is scheduled to be completed by the second week of November 2026.

The participating States and UTs include Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The training will cover modern and hybrid warfare, drone awareness, air-raid threats, critical infrastructure protection, fire safety and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) awareness. It will also include casualty management, search and rescue, emergency communication, cyber hygiene, digital resilience, civil-military coordination and incident command.

Under the master trainer model, each trained participant will further train 100 Civil Defence volunteers in their respective State or UT. The initiative is expected to extend specialised preparedness skills to around 60,000 volunteers across the 12 participating regions.

The programme aims to strengthen civil-military coordination and improve the ability of Civil Defence personnel to respond to security threats, emergencies and situations requiring coordinated action. It will also focus on protecting critical infrastructure and improving communication during emergencies.

Based on the outcomes of the pilot phase, the initiative is expected to be extended to the remaining States and UTs in a phased manner.