J&K to host carpet auction today

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 7: Following the overwhelming response to the recently held sale of trainee-made Handicrafts and Handloom products, the Handicrafts & Handloom Department, Kashmir, has announced a Grand Sale/Auction of Carpets produced at the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Bagh-e-Ali Mardan Khan, Srinagar.

The open auction is scheduled to take place tomorrow, on 08.08.2025, from 11:30 am, in the presence of the designated Auction Committee.

A senior officer of the Department remarked, “As part of the Handloom Day Celebrations, the Department organised a grand sale of products crafted by trainees from various departmental training programmes.” The sale, held at Kashmir Haat, witnessed tremendous public participation, with people from all walks of life showing keen interest and support for local craftsmanship.

Buoyed by this enthusiastic public response, the Department has now extended the celebration by offering handcrafted carpets through this open auction, giving buyers a rare opportunity to own authentic Kashmiri carpets while supporting local artisan development initiatives.

The Department invites all interested individuals, collectors, and businesses to attend and participate in the auction.