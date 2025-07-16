J&K to discuss ULB, Panchayat polls after Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, July 15: The government is expected to discuss ‘holding of long-pending Urban Local Body (ULB) and Panchayat elections’, soon after the annual Amarnath Yatra concludes on August 9.

The elections, once held, will mark a major step in reviving grassroots democracy in the Union Territory after a prolonged gap.

“We are committed to conducting the elections at the earliest and ensuring that democratic processes are restored at the grassroots. We will start the discussion on these crucial elections after the yatra concludes, a senior official, wishing anonymity, told a news agency.

The last ULB and Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in 2018. Their respective terms ended in October and December 2023.

The elections had been delayed primarily due to the pending report on the percentage of reservation to be given to the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

After the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, several new communities were added to the OBC list in J&K, making the reservation policy a key factor in the upcoming polls.

Because OBCs are now entitled to reservation in local body elections, the polls are expected to be highly competitive. Even though Panchayat and ULB elections are officially non-party based, political parties are known to support specific candidates, who often join their ranks after winning.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission has already begun the groundwork.

A formal election notification is expected, depending on the overall security situation.

According to Rule 7 of the J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, the government must consult the Election Authority before announcing Panchayat polls. Similarly, under Rule 3 of the J&K Municipal Corporation and Municipal (Elections) Rules, 2003, the State Election Commission must prepare electoral rolls before holding ULB elections once it receives instructions from the government.

Thousands of security personnel are currently deployed for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, making it difficult to hold elections during this period. Once the Yatra concludes, these forces can be redeployed for election duties. (With KINS inputs)