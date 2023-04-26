J&K Students Association delegation led by National Convenor Nasir Khuehami here on Wednesday called on Secretary Tribal affairs Department J&K and CEO Mission Youth Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary in Srinagar and apprised him about various issues of Tribal students in the J&K.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted several challenges faced by Tribal students, including issues related to scholarships, coaching, and the need for revamping the tribal education system. The delegation also raised concerns about the youth-related programs across the Union Territory.

The Secretary of Tribal Affairs Department expressed his full support for the educational upliftment of the community and stated that concrete measures were being taken to improve the future of students living in remote and far-flung areas. Secretary Tribal Affairs also outlined several initiatives to be taken under the Tribal Plan and Mission Youth to support tribal students.

These include the provision of J&K Public Libraries, first aid units for each educational institution, the restoration of WiFi facilities, awareness programs about different schemes launched by Tribal affairs Department and Mission youth at district level, establishment of drug de-addiction centers, grievance cells for youth in every district, student schemes and assistance for those students who are interested in innovation.

Dr Shahid shared plans to establish youth centers in each district, featuring amphitheatres, auditoriums, creative studios, discussion rooms, skill labs, recreation rooms and complete support to those who are interested in different innovations. He emphasized that these centers would not be typical office-type structures but would be dedicated facilities for and by the youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delegation also raised concerns about mid-day meals for tribal students. The delegation highlighted the urgent need for addressing this issue, along with several other challenges faced by Tribal students in Jammu and Kashmir. Responding to the requests of Association, Choudhary assured that all possible steps would be taken to address the mid-day meal issue on an urgent basis, along with the other issues faced by the Tribal students.

The Secretary of Tribal Affairs Department emphasized his commitment to the educational upliftment of the community and stated that concrete measures were being taken to improve the future of students living in remote and far-flung areas.

Khuehami on the Occasion extended his gratitude for the steps taken by Secretary Tribal Affairs, since being in office for empowerment of Tribal Students through education by introducing new initiatives like “Star-100”, ”Host-50”, modernization of tribal student hostels etc. Khuehami called for more action to be taken on the poor physical facilities, expensive schooling, lack of teaching staff, and punitive practices in educational institutions in tribal areas. He urged Secretary Tribal affair to prioritize addressing these pressing issues faced by Tribal students in Jammu and Kashmir.