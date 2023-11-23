SRINAGAR: In a move geared towards enhancing administrative efficiency, the Housing & Urban Development Department Civil Secretariat in Jammu/Srinagar has implemented significant changes in engineer postings. The directives, outlined in Government Order No 438-PW(R&B) of 2023 dated October 31, 2023 by the Public Works (R&B) Department and Government Order No: 188-JK(HUD) of 2023 dated: November 23, 2023, are now in effect.

Altaf Hussain Lone, l/c Executive Engineer (Civil), who was awaiting orders of adjustment, has been appointed as V/c Executive Engineer (Civil) at Mar Development Authority.

Nawaz Ahmed, l/c Executive Engineer (Civil), previously awaiting adjustment orders, is now serving as l/c Executive Engineer (Civil) at Jammu Municipal Corporation, taking charge from the incumbent Executive Engineer (Civil), JMRDA.

Mohammad Javaid, l/c Executive Engineer (Civil), awaiting adjustment orders, has been posted as l/c Executive Engineer (Civil) at J&K Housing Board.

Mohammad Qasim, l/c Executive Engineer (Civil), awaiting adjustment orders, is now appointed as l/c Executive Engineer (Civil) at Jammu Development Authority, set to assume the post’s charge on 01.12.2023.