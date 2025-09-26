JK SED Orders Strict Anti-Drug Measures in Schools, Coaching Centres

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has mandated tough measures to curb drug abuse among students, directing all government and private schools, as well as coaching and tuition centres across J&K, to enforce immediate action.

The department said the growing menace of drug abuse has alarmingly reached school-going children, posing a grave threat to their health, future, and the very purpose of education. Schools and coaching centres, being centres of learning, have been entrusted with the responsibility of shielding young minds from harmful influences.

According to the circular issued by Secretary SED , frisking of students at entry points and random checks during school hours have been made mandatory. Institutions have been directed to strengthen surveillance mechanisms, frame drug-free policies, and constitute vigilance committees involving teachers, parents, and students.

Mandatory installation of CCTV cameras, monitoring of vulnerable spots such as canteens and secluded areas, and strict vigilance over nearby tuck shops have also been ordered. Suspicious behaviour of both students and staff is to be closely monitored and documented.

The circular further directs every school to appoint a trained counsellor and establish counselling cells, supported by training programmes in collaboration with SCERT, DIETS and IMHANS. A dedicated drug abuse prevention helpline will be set up at the Directorates of School Education for immediate reporting and action.

Regular awareness programmes, seminars, and cultural activities highlighting the ill effects of drug abuse will be organised, with active collaboration from police, NGOs, and health authorities. Parents will also be engaged through special PTMs focused on recognising early signs of drug abuse.

Schools have been asked to promote sports, cultural, and extracurricular activities while forming “Nasha-Mukt Clubs” for student engagement. Heads of institutions must also coordinate with police and other line departments to ensure vigilance and preventive interventions.

Every Head of Institution has been directed to submit a monthly compliance report, failing which disciplinary action will be taken. In case of private schools or tuition centres, lapses may even result in de-recognition. Special joint monitoring squads comprising police, education, and health officials will conduct surprise inspections, with strict legal action against offenders.

The department said the measures are being enforced in the larger interest of safeguarding students’ health, education, and future. (KNC)