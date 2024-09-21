J&K secures 3rd rank in Food Safety Index 2023-24

NEW DELHI, SEPTEMBER 20: Jammu and Kashmir has attained third rank among the States/UTs in Food Safety Index 2023-24, being conferred by FSSAI to the states / UTs every year.

The award was presented by Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, J P Nadda, in presence of Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister for New and Renewable Energy at Bharat Mandapam and CEO FSSAI, G. Kamala Vardhana Rao on the eve of second edition of Global Food Regulators Summit 2024 hosted by FSSAI alongside the World Food India, today in New Delhi.

The Food Safety Index is a dynamic quantitative and qualitative benchmarking model that provides an objective framework for evaluating food safety across all States/UTs. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) began the State Food Safety Index evaluation process for 2023-2024 by undertaking correspondence with Food Safety Commissioners of all UTs/States to furnish the data for statistical evaluation.

The UT of J&K has been awarded 3rd position for performance in implementation of the FSS Act, 2006 in the financial year 2023-24.

Commissioner FDA, J&K, has attributed the award to the selfless and committed efforts put in by the functionaries of the department who are empowered to perform statutory duties under the FSS Act, 2006 Rules and Regulations 2011, in the UT.