Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said schools, colleges and other government institutions will be named after “great heroes and sons of the soil” who laid their lives for upholding the unity, sovereignty and integrity of India.

“We can’t forget the contribution of bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the integrity of the country and those who kept the national flag high in J&K. Schools, Colleges, Universities, Hospitals, and even bridges will be named after these great heroes as they deserve it,” he said.

Sinha was addressing a gathering to mark the 32nd death anniversary of Sheikh Abdul Jabbar at Lar, Ganderbal. The LG said that in the Ganderbal district, important buildings will be named after Sheikh Abdul Jabbar who fell to the bullets of militants 32 years ago for his commitment to the country’s sovereignty, peace and prosperity in J&K. “He was a great son of the soil whose patriotism can never be forgotten,” the LG said.

“Great men like Sheikh Abdul Jabbar never die, rather they continue to live in many ways. Ishfaq Jabbar is following in the footsteps of his great father and keeping his legacy of commitment towards the country’s sovereignty, peace and prosperity alive,” the LG said.

He said Ishfaq’s wife who is also a DDC chairperson, is also working to strengthen the Panchayati raj system by ensuring the round-the-clock development of the Ganderbal district.

He said that his government is committed to ending corruption by ensuring minimum human interference. “Everything is being conducted online and that’s the best way to end nepotism and corruption,” the LG said.

He said that Rs one lakh crore worth of highway and tunnel projects are underway in J&K at present. “In the past one year, more than Rs 52000 Cr investments have been received. Rs 4500 crore worth investment is coming with regard to private hospitals etc,” he said

Sinha said in next year, Rs 70,000 Crore investment proposals will be received that will generate 5 to 6 lakh jobs.