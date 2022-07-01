Srinagar, July 1: Jammu and Kashmir reordered 94 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours while the death toll remained at 4756 with no fatality due to the virus during the time, officials said on Friday.

They said that 62 cases were reported from Jammu division and 32 from Kashmir division, taking overall tally to 455183.

Giving district wise details, Jammu reported 51 cases, Srinagar 19, Kupwara 13, Samba four, Kathua three and Rajouri two while one case each was reported from Udhampur and Ramban. Among the total cases, 167117 are from Jammu division and 288066 from Kashmir.

There was no death due to the pathogen reported in the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4756 persons have succumbed to the virus—2331 in Jammu and 2425 in Kashmir.

Besides, they said, 42 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—26 from Jammu division and 16 from Kashmir Valley. So far 449882 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 545— 353 in Jammu and 140 in Kashmir.

The officials told GNS there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 8004 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.