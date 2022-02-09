Srinagar, Feb 09 : Jammu and Kashmir reported 681 new Covid-19 cases while four persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said 359 of the fresh cases were from Jammu Division and 322 from Kashmir valley, taking the total tally to 448786.

Giving district-wise details, officials said that Srinagar reported 139 cases, Baramulla 39, Budgam 39, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 30, Anantnag 16, Bandipora 10, Ganderbal 20, Kulgam 11, Shopian 8, Jammu 184, Udhampur 15, Rajouri 12, Doda 80, Kathua 36, Samba 8, Kishtwar 5, Poonch 9, Ramban 9 and Reasi 1.

Regarding the deaths, the officials said that all of them were reported from Kashmir, taking the overall toll in J&K to 4732—2316 in Jammu and 2416 in the Valley.

Besides, they said, 2805 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time— 786 from Jammu Division and 2019 from Kashmir. So far 433824 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 10230—3647 in Jammu and 6583 in Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 47705 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.