SRINAGAR:Jammu and Kashmir reported 440 fresh covid-19 cases while one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

The Government today informed that 440 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 276 from Jammu division and 164 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 450771.Also, 01 Covid death has been reported from Jammu division.

Moreover, 1228 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 582from Jammu Division and646 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 23,903doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,11,06,507.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 450771 positive cases, 5466are Active Positive (2287in Jammu Division and 3179in Kashmir Division), 440560 have recovered and 4745 have died; 2323 in Jammu division and 2422in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 22352006 test results available, 450771 samples have tested positive and 21901235 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 69,171 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 5962115 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 31392persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5466 in isolation and 440500 in home surveillance. Besides, 5480012 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 92 cases, Baramulla reported 12 cases, Budgam reported 15 cases, Pulwama reported 05 cases, Kupwara reported 18 cases, Anantnag reported 07 cases, Bandipora reported 02cases, Ganderbal reported 06 cases, Kulgam reported 03cases while as Shopian reported 04 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 96 cases, Reasi reported 14 cases for today, Udhampur reported 16 cases, Rajouri reported 08 cases, Doda reported 83 cases, Kathua reported 14 cases, Samba reported 02 cases, Poonch reported 04 cases, Kishtwar reported 03 cases while as Ramban reported 36 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 163(3.23%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.