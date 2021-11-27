Jammu and Kashmir reported three deaths due to the Covid-19 while 149 persons tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Among the fresh cases, 30 were reported from Jammu Division and 119 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 336386.

There were three deaths— all from the Kashmir division— due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4473 persons—2185 in Jammu and 2288 in Kashmir—have died due to the pathogen, they said.

Giving district-wise details of the fresh cases, the officials said that Srinagar reported 42 cases, Baramulla 23, Budgam 19, Pulwama 4, Kupwara 13, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 7, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 1, Shopian 0, Jammu 9, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 5, Doda 3, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 3, Poonch 0, Ramban 0and Reasi 9.

A number of these cases were confirmed at CD hospital’s diagnostic labouratory and include male (68) (NA) from Nowgam, female (28) (NA) from Jawahar nagar, male (20) (NA) from Umarabad sgr, female (35) (NA) from Tangmarg, male (70) (NA) from Kathidarwaza sgr, female (30) (NA) from Manzpora mawar, male (40) (NA) from Kalmuna, male (36) (NA) from Adura, male (60) (NA) from Rajpora pulwama, male (32) (NA) from Drangbal pampore, female (26) (NA) from Dangerpora pulwama, female (40) (NA) from Kadlabal pampore, female (60) (NA) from Parigam pulwama, female (14) (NA) from Lariyar, male (38) (NA) from Sheikh bagh, female (66) (NA) from Sheikh bagh, female (35) (NA) from Bohri kadal, male (50) (NA) from Sopore, male (25) (NA) from Sanatnagar, female (35) (NA) from Soura sgr, male (32) (NA) from Batpora sgr, male (29) (NA) from Shalimar, female (25) (NA) from Gulab bagh sgr, female (11) (NA) from Lalbazar and male (16) (NA) from Habbak.

Moreover, 141 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time, 26 from Jammu Division and 131 from Kashmir, they said.

So far 330189 patients have recovered, leaving active case tally at 1724—280 in Jammu and 1444 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 49 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

The officials also informed that 37,732 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.