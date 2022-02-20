SRINAGAR: The Government today informed that 151 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 90 from Jammu division and 61 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 452306.

Moreover,496 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 228from Jammu Division and268 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 10,370doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,13,48,995.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 452306 positive cases, 1949are Active Positive (1030in Jammu Division and 919in Kashmir Division), 445611 have recovered and 4746 have died; 2324 in Jammu division and 2422in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 22820926 test results available, 452306 samples have tested positive and 22368620 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 67,209 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6046136 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 33832persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1949 in isolation and 445760 in home surveillance. Besides, 5559849 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 29 cases, Baramulla reported 05cases, Budgam reported 04 cases, Pulwama reported 07 cases, Kupwara reported 08cases, Anantnag reported 03 cases, Bandipora reported 02cases, Ganderbal reported no cases, Kulgam reported 03 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 43cases, Reasi reported no cases for today, Udhampur reported 07cases, Rajouri reported 02cases, Doda reported 25cases, Kathua reported 04cases,Samba reported no case, Poonch reported no cases, Kishtwar reported 04caseswhile as Ramban reported 05 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 64(1.32%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.