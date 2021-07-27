J&K reports 107 fresh Covid-19 cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 107 new covid-19 cases even as there was no death due to the contagion in last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said 40 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 67 from Kashmir Valley, taking the case tally to 320866.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials told that Srinagar reported 31 cases, Baramulla 7, Budgam 9, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 4, Anantnag 1, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 6, Kulgam 0, Shopian 1, Jammu 15, Udhampur 7, Rajouri 5, Doda 6, Kathua 0, Samba 1, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 1, Ramban 4 and Reasi 0.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic labouratory of CD hospital and include female (40) from Habak, female (22) and male (60) from Natipora, female (3) from Zakura, eight males (55, 29, 65, 75, 21, 45, 55, 36) and four females (50, 45, 24, 47) from NA, female (NA) from Khanyar, female (29) from Ganderbal, male (42) from Khayam, male (30) from Lawaypora, female (9) from Buchpora, female (28) from Hawal, female (32) from Gilli Kadal, two females (50, 25) from Lal Bazar, female (23) from Dagapora Gadura, male (40) from Nawakadal, female (48) from Kupwara, male (23) from Bemina, male (65) and female (80) from Srinagar.

While there was no fresh death due to the virus, so far 4375 people have fallen victim to the pathogen in J&K.

Moreover, they said, 183 more COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours have recovered— 68 from Jammu Division and 115from Kashmir, taking the number of people who have recovered in J&K to 315367. With this, there are now 1124 active cases—418 in Jammu and 706 in Kashmir.

There was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 35 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added.