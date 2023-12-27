Srinagar Witnesses Enactment of J&K Reorganisation and Reservation Amendment Acts 2023

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Act 2023, enabling nomination of two representatives from Kashmiri migrants and one from displaced persons from PoK, has been enforced starting Tuesday.

Also, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Act 2023, altering the term ‘weak and underprivileged classes’ to OBC, has come into effect.

Official notifications from the Ministry of Home Affairs have set December 26 as the commencement date for both laws in Jammu and Kashmir.

In compliance with the authority granted under subsection (2) of section 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Act 2023 (34 of 2023), the central government has declared December 26, 2023, as the effective date for the implementation of the mentioned Act,” stated one of the official notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Similarly, exercising powers under subsection (2) of section 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Act 2023 (35 of 2023), the central government has appointed December 26, 2023, as the commencement date for the provisions of the said Act,” mentioned the other notification.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Act 2023 facilitates the nomination of two members, one of whom is a woman, from the Kashmiri migrant community, and one member from the displaced persons residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.