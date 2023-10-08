Srinagar: Amid deficient rainfall of 25 per cent in August and September, Jammu and Kashmir is expected to experience a two-day wet spell from October 09, 2023 as a fresh Western Disturbance would hit the Union Territory on Monday.

Director Meteorological department, Sonum Lotus said that the weather conditions would remain fair to partly cloudy across Jammu and Kashmir on October 08, 2023 (Sunday).

“There is a possibility of rain and snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir from Oct 09 to 10,” Lotus said, adding that the main activity will be on October 10.

He further said that the weather would remain mainly dry from October 11.

From October 14 to 20, the weather would remain mainly dry while a brief spell of rain/snowfall over higher reaches cannot be ruled out, although chances are less, he added.

The weatherman has advised farmers to postpone harvesting on Oct 09 and 10.

Pertinently, J&K recorded a deficient rainfall in August and September months while the heat wave was recorded in the month of September in which the hottest-ever days were recorded at a few places, breaking the decades old records in the UT.

In two months, J&K recorded a deficient rainfall of 25 per cent as against the normal precipitation of 280.6 mm, UT received 209.6mm rainfall in August and September, details available with KNO said.

In August alone, there was a deficient rainfall of 29% as against the normal of 184.9 mm, J&K received a precipitation of 131.1 mm only.

In September, J&K recorded a deficient rainfall of 18 per cent as against the normal rainfall of 95.7 mm, only 78.5 mm precipitation was recorded.

As per the details, Monsoon season in general witnessed above 5 percent precipitation than normal from June to September—(KNO)