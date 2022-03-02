JAMMU, Feb 28: Stage is set to fill 2700 vacancies in two border and two women battalions in Jammu and Kashmir police.

Online application form to fill the vacant post of Constables in two Border and two women battalions on March 4. The last date for submitting the application forms is April 2, 2022. Aspirants can log on jkpolice.gov.in to submit the application forms.

The candidates who had earlier qualified for PET/PST and qualified PET/PST need to apply again as they are eligible for the written exam. Similarly, the disqualified candidates in PET/PST cannot apply again as their applicants would not be considered.

Earlier, the recruitment notification was published in J&K for the post of constables in March 2019, of which 1350 vacancies were announced in two Border Battalion (one each in Jammu Province and Kashmir Province), and the remaining 1350 are in two Women Battalions (one Battalion each in Jammu/Kashmir Region).