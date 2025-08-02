J&K Panchayats stream Modi’s PM-KISAN address

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 02: In a massive outreach effort, all Panchayats across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday organized the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from Varanasi, marking the release of the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The event, streamed live at Panchayat Bhawans, witnessed enthusiastic participation from farmers, Self Help Groups (SHGs), and local stakeholders. During the programme, Rs 20,500 crore was disbursed directly into the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers nationwide through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

In Jammu and Kashmir, the event was executed following prior instructions from Director Panchayati Raj J&K, Sham Lal, who had chaired a preparatory meeting with Assistant Commissioners Panchayats (ACPs). During the meeting, the Director directed officials to ensure smooth live broadcast of the Prime Minister’s address across all Panchayats, with special focus on Panchayats equipped with Panchayat Learning Centres (PLCs).

To facilitate smooth execution, ACPs were instructed to issue timely guidelines to Block Development Officers (BDOs) to ensure coordinated arrangements. Panchayats were asked to stream the event via pmindiawebcast.nic.in, upload photographs of the gathering through the Meri Panchayat mobile app , or alternatively, use the Google Form QR code shared by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Each Panchayat Secretary was made responsible for uploading participant data and photographs within the stipulated time, ensuring accurate reporting and documentation.

Sham Lal emphasized the importance of mobilizing PM-KISAN beneficiaries, farmers, and SHG members to take part in the national event. Since its launch in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme has become one of the largest direct income support initiatives for farmers in the country. So far, Rs 3.69 lakh crore has been disbursed to eligible farmers through 19 installments. The 20th installment, released on Friday, further strengthens financial support to small and marginal farmers, underlining the government’s sustained focus on rural development and agricultural prosperity. Under the scheme, Rs 6,000 per year is provided to eligible land-holding farmers in three equal installments. The funds are transferred directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through DBT, ensuring transparency and efficiency.