J&K Panchayat by-polls: 64% turnout for Panch, 57% for Sarpanch vacancies, says SEC Sharma

Jammu: “The first phase of maiden by-elections to vacant seats of Panchayat level bodies has recorded 64 percent and 57 percent polling turnout here on Saturday”, informed State Election Commissioner, K.K Sharma.

SEC informed that a total of 85363 electors exercised their franchise in these historic elections, which began at 7 am with culmination at 2 pm, against 143592 electors for both Sarpanch and Panch vacant constituencies.

In the vacant Panch constituencies in Jammu Division, Ramban district recorded the highest voter turnout of 77.77 per cent followed by Doda with 77.73 percent while in Kashmir, Shopian witnessed 86.74 per cent followed by Budgam with 72.79 per cent polling.

Similarly, in the Sarpanch vacant constituencies Ganderbal witnessed 71.04 per cent voter turnout while Jammu district recorded the highest turnout of 77.24 per cent.

Sharma said that the DDC and Panchayat elections will play a decisive and catalytic role towards development of the people at grass root level. He appreciated every stakeholder for their tireless efforts towards successful conduct of polling process.

In the first phase of the Panchayat by-elections, 1131 candidates were in fray including 852 in Panch constituencies for 368 vacancies and 279 for 94 vacancies for Sarpanch Constituencies.