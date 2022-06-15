JAMMU, JUNE 15: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, today launched the ‘Mobile Seva’ services in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with an aim to mainstream mobile governance for the delivery of public services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The launch of m-seva marks an important milestone in the mobile-governance in Jammu & Kashmir. The m-seva platform will be used to reach out to citizens and promote proactive citizen engagements by leveraging the mobile penetration of the population, especially in remote areas. The informative SMS texts will be sent in English, Hindi, and Urdu languages.

This initiative will use a single-SMS gateway (JKGOVT) to communicate with citizens instead of extending similar services through different departments with different IDs. “This will benefit citizens to keep a track of Government-to-Citizen (G2C) communications, and transparently receive timely updates”, Dr. Mehta observed.

The Chief Secretary mentioned that the ‘Mobile Seva’ is a countrywide initiative under mobile governance that aims to enable all government departments and agencies to provide services through various mobile channels such as short message service (SMS), integrated voice response system (IVRS), Geo-fencing, and other mobile applications.

Further, the Chief Secretary directed all departments to use the m-seva platform for disseminating information on their respective welfare and developmental schemes to enhance coverage and encourage participatory governance through direct government-citizen contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was informed that the IT Department will act as the nodal Department and will continue to add new departmental services towards achieving saturation in a time-bound manner.

Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Administrative Secretary, Information Technology Department, Administrative Secretary Public Grievances Department, CEO JaKeGA, besides officials from JaKeGA, SMT, and Information Technology Department were present on the occasion.