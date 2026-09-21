J&K Millets Mission to boost health, sustainability: LG Sinha



Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated a national seminar on the Millets Mission, aimed at promoting healthy and sustainable food systems in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the seminar, the LG said that, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Shree Anna, J&K is promoting climate-resilient agriculture, empowering small farmers and women entrepreneurs, and reviving the tradition of nutritious foods.

“Millets are not merely crops but instruments of health, sustainability and self-reliance. Let us together ensure that every plate carries nourishment and every village carries hope,” Sinha said.

The seminar discussed strategies to promote millet cultivation, value addition and marketing to strengthen sustainable food systems in the Union Territory.