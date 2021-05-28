J&K leads in priority group vaccination drive, pips ‘developed states’ in delivery

By Hirra Azmat –

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has achieved a rare feat by becoming one of the top states/union territories for inoculating 67 percent of the population above the age of 45.

Interestingly, three districts- Jammu, Shopian, and Ganderbal have achieved 100% coverage in this age group. Another district, Samba (97.88 percent) is also nearing completion of the vaccination drive in this age group.

Not only vaccines, Jammu and Kashmir has also become one of the top states/union territories to augment oxygen facilities in the shortest possible time. Despite being a small UT, J&K has got an annual budget at par with Delhi.

The government has operationalized high-flow Oxygen plants in almost all major district and sub-district hospitals across the valley. Now, the valley hospitals have the capacity to generate 36000 liters per minute (LPM). Mechanical Engineering Department has added 21000 LPM of oxygen besides increased its oxygen capacity at SKIMS Soura and JVC Hospital by 3250 LPM.

According to official data, the union territory has fully vaccinated over 67 percent of its population above the age of 45, which is far above the national average of 44.1 percent.

Jammu and Kashmir began its vaccination drive on January 16. It started with healthcare and frontline workers. The frontline workers included police personnel, defense personnel, volunteers, and sanitary workers from Srinagar Municipal Corporation. It was then extended to 60 years and above the age of 45 with co-morbidities. Later, it was opened to 45 above irrespective of their co-morbidities

Figures reveal that 31.40 lakh doses have been administered in J&K to 45-plus so far. Out of which 26 lakhs have received the first jab, while 5.40 lakh have received both jabs.

“In Jammu, it started at a slow pace but it was constant. In Srinagar, it was a bit low. While Jammu was vaccinating in thousands, they were doing in hundreds here. The reason being a lot of hesitancy in the valley compared to Jammu. In the meantime, Ramzan also began. Again, many of Kashmiris were hesitant in getting vaccinated during the fasting period,” a health official said.

Dr. Shahid Hussain, Extended Programme Immunization Officer (EPIO), told The Kashmir Monitor that roped in religious leaders, teachers, doctors, and media personnel to create awareness on vaccination.

“The awareness campaigns have proved fruitful. A lot of myths and misconceptions with regard to vaccination were cleared as a result,” he said.

The inoculation drive was further extended to 18 plus from May 1st. Subsequently, the vaccination in this age group was launched in two districts– Jammu and Srinagar. Currently, it has been extended to Anantnag, Budgam, and Baramulla, districts all in the Kashmir valley, and Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri in the Jammu division.

“We started with the priority group who are the sole bread earners of families, and cannot work from home – Shikhara wallas, Raidiwallas, transport people, people associated with the tourism industry, shopkeepers, and those from the horticulture sector,” Dr. Shahid said.

However, all is not hunky-dory. Kupwara and Srinagar lag far behind with only 32.90 percent and 41.95 of 45-plus persons inoculated so far. They are the only districts in J&K which are below the 50 percent mark.

Dr. Mahnoor Qadri, Srinagar district vaccine and Cold Chain Manager UNDP attributed the low numbers in Srinagar to the large population size of the district. “The population we have to cater to is around 15 lakh, while Shopian and Ganderbal are quite small in terms of population,” she said.

Dr. Mahnoor said there is no vaccine crisis in the district. “We have adequate vaccines for both age groups—18 to 44 and 45 plus at present,” she said.

Dr. Shahid said that there has always been an equitable distribution of vaccines in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Jammu was getting vaccinated at a constant pace. Suddenly, the demand in the valley rose exponentially. As a result, they exhausted their vaccine stock quickly. The stock is allotted only by the center. Production is limited and demand has increased extensively,” Dr. Shahid said.

Dr. Mir Mushtaq, spokesperson, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) said the active participation of doctors and healthcare workers along with social leaders, and religious leaders helped in creating awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Now we have a situation where people are craving for vaccines, which is a very good thing actually. The aim of the government is to vaccinate everyone eligible as soon as possible,” he said.