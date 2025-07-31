J&K launches cybersecurity overhaul

Srinagar, July 30: The Jammu and Kashmir government has started a large-scale cybersecurity overhaul to safeguard critical digital infrastructure in the union territory.

A senior official from the IT Department said a comprehensive cyber audit is underway. “Every website or application must pass a strict security audit before going live again,” the official said.

He said that of the 239 departmental websites, around 160 are live at present.

Chief Secretary Atul Dilloo, who recently reviewed the cybersecurity framework in a high-level meeting, emphasized the urgency of completing the audits. He noted that prolonged downtimes are affecting governance and public convenience.

He ordered the immediate decommissioning of all redundant or obsolete websites and called for capacity building of departmental Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and Information Security Officers (ISOs).

The Chief Secretary also directed that all official devices be equipped with essential security software and reiterated the ban on private email use for government work due to the associated security risks. (With KINS inputs)