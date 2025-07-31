J&K kicks off process to fill 621 posts in Health Department

Srinagar, July 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications for 621 vacancies in the Health and Medical Education Department, aiming to bolster healthcare infrastructure and create employment opportunities across the Union Territory.

According to the advertisement notification, the vacancies have been referred to the board by the Health and Medical Education Department for direct recruitment. The online application process will open on August 5, 2025, and close on September 3, 2025.

The notification further states that a detailed post-wise breakup, eligibility conditions, and other requisite terms are available on the official website www.jkssb.nic.in.

Health Minister Sakina Itoo, in a post on X, “In line with the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s vision to strengthen healthcare services and generate employment for youth, we are pleased to announce the advertisement of 621 posts in the Health & Medical Education Department.”