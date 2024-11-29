J&K highway toll revenue crosses Rs 1,800 Cr: Centre

Srinagar, Nov 28: Toll revenue collected from national highways in Jammu and Kashmir has surpassed Rs 1,800 crore since the commencement of toll collection, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

According to data provided by the Union Minister in response to a question in the House, the toll revenue has been generated from several toll plazas located along key national highways in J&K.

The Lakhanpur National Highway (NH44), which serves as the main entry point into Jammu and Kashmir, has contributed Rs 348.05 crore in toll revenue, the minister said. The Bann Toll Plaza on NH44 has recorded the highest toll collection in the region, amounting to Rs 626.90 crore.

Other toll plazas that contributed include: the Mada-Nashri Toll Plaza on the Udhampur-Ramban section of NH44 collected Rs 270.98 crore, while the Lamber & Ujroo Toll Plaza generated Rs 227.85 crore. The Kaichachkoot User Fee Plaza collected Rs 328.86 crore in toll revenue.

The Union Minister further said that the collection of user fees will begin within 45 days from the completion of each section of the national highways. For private investment projects, user fee collection will be carried out by agreements made with the concessionaire, he said.

The toll fees are collected as per the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008, and their amendments.

In response to another question, Gadkari provided details about the construction costs of key national highways in Jammu and Kashmir. The total construction cost for these highways has reached Rs 13,813.42 crore.

He said the Pathankot-Jammu (NH44) section was constructed for Rs 895.75 crore; the Kunjwani to Jakhain section of NH44 was built for Rs 2,086.67 crore; the Udhampur-Ramban-Maroog section of NH44 was constructed at Rs 7,782 crore; the Banihal-Quazigund section cost Rs 1,947 crore; and the Srinagar to Qazigund section had a construction cost of Rs 1,101 crore.